The best luxury five star hotels in Scotland

When only the very best will do, book into one of these luxurious Scottish five star hotels for a relaxing break.

From quaint restaurants with rooms to world famous resorts, there’s something for everyone.

Highlands and Islands

Links House at Royal Dornoch

This exclusive 14 bedroom country house hotel and restaurant overlooks the first tee at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

Each comfortable en-suite room is individually decorated (down to every unique piece of furniture) and comes equipped with all the home comforts you could ever need.

Leave your room to spend some time in the welcoming drawing room, wood-panelled library and on-site fine dining restaurant.

Visit: Golf Road, Dornoch, IV25 3LW - linkshousedornoch.com



Inverlochy Castle Hotel

Located close to Fort William, Inverlochy Castle Hotel is housed in a picturesque 19th century castle, surrounded by lush greenery.

The 17 bedrooms and suites here offer stunning views of the hotel’s grounds and private loch, and are decorated in an opulent and rustic style.

Explore the surrounding scenery (including the falls at Glen Nevis, the monument at Glenfinnan and the mountains of Glencoe) and dine at the fantastic hotel restaurant, headed up by father and son team, Albert and Michel Roux Jr.

Visit: Torlundy, Fort William, PH33 6SN - inverlochycastlehotel.com





North

The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa

South west of Aberdeen city centre, The Marcliffe has 40 lovely suites and bedrooms, with plenty of space for the whole family - including dogs.

The on-site spa offers beauty care and therapeutic treatments for all guests, including massage, aroma therapy and facials.

For a formal evening meal, head to the hotel’s Conservatory Restaurant, or for something more relaxed, check out their Drawing Room bar and lounge.

Visit: North Deeside Road, Pitfodels, Aberdeen, AB15 9YA - marcliffe.com



Gleneagles Hotel

The world famous Gleneagles Hotel opened in 1924, and was once called a ‘Riviera in the Highlands’.

These days, it is known for its fantastic sporting facilities (including golf, tennis and horse riding), elegant accommodation and gourmet dining.

To truly bask in luxury during your stay, make sure to visit the hotel’s award-winning spa, and eat at the only restaurant in Scotland to hold two Michelin stars.

Visit: Auchterarder, PH3 1NF - gleneagles.com



Fonab Castle Hotel & Spa

Close to Pitlochry in Perthshire, the fairytale-like and historic Fonab Castle has been restored into a modern and inviting hotel.

A variety of rooms and suites offer different ambiances (depending on the nature of your trip) and the on-site spa offers everything from a 15 metre swimming pool to a sauna and aroma relax room and spa treatments.

Enjoy everything from afternoon tea to dinner and drinks without stepping foot outside.

Visit: Foss Road, Pitlochry PH16 5ND - fonabcastlehotel.com



Old Course Hotel

With 144 rooms (including 35 suites), the famous Old Course Hotel in St Andrews is one of Europe’s leading resorts.

Overlooking the 17th hole of the Old Course, the striking hotel is also close to the West Sands Beach and the beautiful Scottish coastline.

Enjoy golf, spa treatments, fine dining and shopping all on the hotel’s property.

Visit: Old Station Road, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9SP - oldcoursehotel.co.uk



The Peat Inn Restaurant with Rooms

Not strictly a hotel, but a Michelin starred restaurant with rooms, The Peat Inn has stood on its current premises since the mid-1700s.

Seven of the eight suites available offer a split level room, with bedroom and bathroom on the lower floor, as well as a separate living room on the upper mezzanine level.

The restaurant is owned by award winning Chef and food columnist Geoffrey Smeddle and his wife Katherine, and boasts a Michelin star.

Visit: Collier Row, Peat Inn, Cupar, KY15 5LH - thepeatinn.co.uk





Central Belt

Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort

West of Glasgow, this golf and spa resort offers both rooms and private mansions, depending on your budget.

Decompress in the spa, and dine in your room or in the refined Cristal restaurant.

Visit: Earl of Mar Estate, Bishopton, PA7 5NW - marhall.com



Crossbasket Castle

A lovingly restored 17th century castle, Crossbasket near East Kilbride is full of unique period features and stylish touches.

The small hotel has nine spacious en-suite bedrooms with period-style beds, antique chandeliers and breathtaking views of the castle grounds.

Enjoy lunch or dinner here at another restaurant overseen by seasoned chefs Albert and Michel Roux Jr.

Visit: Stoneymeadow Road, East Kilbride, G72 9UE - crossbasketcastle.com



The Balmoral

An iconic building at the east end of Princes Street, the prestigious Balmoral also happens to be one of the most luxurious hotels in Edinburgh.

From classic rooms to executive suites, there’s accommodation for every need here, as well as several eateries.

Visit: 1 Princes Street, EH2 2EQ - roccofortehotels.com



Prestonfield House

A stone’s throw from Edinburgh city centre, you’ll feel like you’re in a different world on arrival at the exquisite Prestonfield House.

Opulent and unique, the hotel was once a private residence set within 20 acres of gardens, and offers luxury rooms as well as several impressive suites.

Eat at the fantastic Rhubarb restaurant, and enjoy innovative cuisine created using exceptional Scottish produce, sourced locally where possible.

Visit: Priestfield Road, EH16 5UT - prestonfield.com





West Coast and Borders

Windlestraw

An impressive Edwardian manor overlooking the scenic Tweed Valley, Windlestraw in the Scottish Borders has six stylish en-suite rooms intended to feel both luxurious and in keeping with the building’s history.

The on-site award-winning restaurant uses seasonal ingredients grown in the kitchen garden or sourced from local suppliers to create classic dishes, presented with a modern and personal touch.

Visit: Galashiels Road, Walkerburn, EH43 6AA - windlestraw.co.uk



Glenapp Castle

This castle in Ayrshire boasts 17 guest rooms, each one a little different from the last, and offering stunning sea or peaceful garden views.

During your stay, indulge in the hotel restaurant’s six course gourmet menu which includes canapes, coffee, and petits fours.

Visit: Ballantrae, Girvan, KA26 0NZ - glenappcastle.com



Lochgreen Hotel

This magical country house hotel in Troon is set in 30 acres of woodland and manicured gardens.

The hotel is home to 31 spacious en-suite bedrooms and an award-winning restaurant.

An on-site spa means that guests can enjoy a calming experience in the serenity of the hotel’s relaxation lounge.

Treatments available include massages, facials, manicures and pedicures.

Visit: Monktonhill Road, Troon, KA10 7EN - lochgreenhouse.com