The best food and drink experiences in Edinburgh according to Trip Advisor

The Capital has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to tours and experiences and thankfully, this also extends to food and drink.

From whisky to gin, fine dining to street food, here are the best things a foodie or a drinks fan can do in the capital. (Rankings - in reverse order - taken from Trip Advisor user reviews of Things To Do in Edinburgh)

1. The Pitt (#226 of 397 of TTDIE)

2. Food and Flea Market (#184 of 397of TTDIE)

3. Bread in Fife (#162 of 397)

4. Barney's Beer (#161 of 397 of TTDIE)

