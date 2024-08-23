The 4 main zones where fireworks will be banned in one Scottish city on Bonfire Night

The council stopped short of a city-wide ban

Setting off fireworks will become illegal in four Edinburgh communities this Bonfire Night after councillors agreed the areas should be designated as “control zones” - but stopped short of a citywide ban.

Firework Control Zones (FCZs) will be enforced in the Edinburgh districts of Niddrie, Calton Hill, Seafield and Balerno from November 1-10 in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour and minimise the impact they have on animals and vulnerable people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors rejected calls for a city-wide ban after Scottish Government officials said they would be “likely to challenge” the move. Furthermore the fire service and police said they would struggle to resource and enforce an FCZ covering the entire city.

​The new rules make it a criminal offence to use a firework in a zone on specific dates, unless as part of a display licensed by the local authority.

TSPL

Last November, riot police, fire fighters and ambulance workers were attacked by around 100 youths with petrol bombs and fireworks in Niddrie, while there was similar trouble in Southhouse and Sighthill.

David Morrison, station commander with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, told councillors: “Whether there’s a firework control zone or not, year on year we’re still going to continue getting the antisocial behaviour from the ones that are non-compliant.”

Asked whether the service could cope with the introduction of a city-wide FCZ, Mr Morrison said: “To answer simply, no. We know we’re stretched to the limit year on year. To add this additional demand on us, it would be remiss of me to say yes that will be no problem.”

However SNP councillors alongside the Greens backed enforcing the crackdown across the Capital to avoid confusing residents and stigmatising communities, as they debated the new powers at the culture and communities committee on Friday, August 23.

FCZs are designed to “support a cultural shift in how fireworks and other pyrotechnic articles are used,” however are not intended to be a “catch-all solution to deal with issues involving fireworks,” according to the Scottish Government, which states the powers should be utilised alongside other preventative and enforcement tools such as dispersal zones and community engagement. The committee voted six to five in favour of four individual FCZs.

An application for a zone covering Balerno was made by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), while Edinburgh Cat and Dog home supported one for Seafield, Friends of Calton Hill for the city centre and Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership on behalf of service users and care staff in Niddrie.