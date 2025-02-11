The 10 worst and best things Donald Trump has done for US, Scotland and the world

US President Donald Trump has now been in post for three weeks

As Donald Trump’s presidency enters its fourth week, there has been no shortage of headlines about policies - some more controversial than others - he has already put in place.

Here we take a look at ten things Mr Trump has done for the US, Scotland and the world since taking office - from scrapping the manufacture of new one cent coins, to removing references to climate change from government websites - in no particular order.

President Donald Trump has been in office for three weeks | Getty Images

Ending birthright citizenship

Babies born in the US have historically automatically been given citizenship by right. However, Mr Trump has immediately moved to change the rule.

Under his plans to limit birth-right citizenship, he said if a person’s “mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth”, or “when that person’s mother’s presence in the United States at the time of said person’s birth was lawful, but temporary”, the baby would no longer be granted automatic citizenship.

This could affect the rights of the offspring of Scots who give birth while living temporarily in the US.

Banned transgender athletes from participating in women’s sport

A new executive order bans trans girls and women from participating in any female sports categories. Meanwhile, Mr Trump has also defined sex as being “only male or female”.

“With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” Mr Trump said.

Revoked 78 policies put into place by Joe Biden

Mr Trump has said he would revoke “nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration”.

The policies include a number of measures in support of racial equity, and the rights of gay and transgender people.

The US president also said he would end policies which he claimed were “trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life”.

Sanctioned the International Criminal Court

Mr Trump signed a document to authorise economic sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying the body had “abused its power” over issuing arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

He claimed by doing so, the ICC undermined “the critical national security and foreign policy work of the United States government and our allies, including Israel”.

Pulled out of the World Health Organization

It is not the first time Mr Trump has attempted to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO), having done so for the first time in 2020. However, as the organisation requires a one-year notice period, the withdrawal did not come into force before the next election, when the Democrats took power and reversed the decision.

Mr Trump cited the organisation’s “mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic”, its “failure to adopt urgently needed reforms” and its “inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states” as reasons for withdrawal, as well as “unfairly onerous payments” made by the US.

Created task force to end “anti-Christian bias”

The president signed an executive order to eliminate “anti-Christian bias” in the US government and created a taskforce to ensure its success.

He said attorney general Pam Bondi, who is to lead the taskforce, would work to “fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide”.

Imposed tariffs on steel - and on three countries including China, before revoking two of them

On Monday, Mr Trump announced he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the US, from all countries including from the UK. The pronouncement prompted Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey to call for a four-nation summit on the issue. Despite a steep decline in output and jobs in recent years, thousands of people are still employed in the steel industry in Scotland.

Earlier, Mr Trump said he would implement a 25 per cent tariff on both Canada and Mexico, citing issues with border security. But he U-turned on the idea shortly afterwards. Mr Trump did, however, plough ahead with a 10 per cent levy on all exports to the US from China.

Created a proposal to take over Gaza - and told Ukraine he wanted “guarantees” over rare earth metals in return for war support

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” Mr Trump said of Gaza, adding that America would turn the strip into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

The president has claimed his representatives had a key hand in a Gaza ceasefire deal brokered before he took office.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told Mr Trump “let’s do a deal” after the US president said he wanted Ukraine to supply America with critical resources in exchange for financial support in its war with Russia.

Ukraine’s reserves of titanium and uranium are believed to among the largest in the world.

Ordered US government agency websites to remove references to climate change

Reports revealed a copy of the Department of Agriculture guidance showed employees were asked to review websites for climate content and unpublish any landing pages talking about climate change and identify web content related to climate change. They were also told to document it for further review.

Pages were soon removed.

Stopped the US Treasury producing one cent coins

On Sunday night, as he left the Super Bowl arena, Mr Trump announced in a social media post that he would stop the Treasury from producing “wasteful” new pennies.