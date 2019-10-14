Teviotdale young farmers in tractor memorial for tragic pals

Teviotdale Young Farmer Club took to the roads on Sunday, raising cash to mark the passing of two of their former members.

It’s a year since George Crawford died after being hit by a car, just as he was starting out on a course at Harper Adams University in Shropshire.

Annie Thomson, Ryan Redpath and Olivia Morrison from Jedburgh

The 20-year-old’s father Cameron started up a memorial trust in his name, and half the £320 raised in the tractor run goes there.

The other half goes to Parkinson’s UK, the charity supported by the family of 18-year-old Zach Fox, who died five years ago after becoming trapped in a grain silo at Deanfoot Farm, near Denholm.

That was the destination on Sunday for the 14 tractor drivers who left George’s home, Pavilion Farm near Gattonside.

A spokesman for the club told us: “We spoke about what we would do to pay tribute to George and Zack, and decided to do the tractor run.

James Manners, Mary and Cameron Crawford, Woodie Morris and Archie Hume

“There was a varied bunch of tractors on show, going from a tractor made in 1964 to one from 2018.

“We kept in touch with each other by radio in order to ensure there were no massive tailbacks.”

Cameron said: “It was a super day. I’m sure George would have enjoyed seeing all the young farmers turning up with their tractors.

“Hats off to them, it ticked all the boxes, raising awareness for the trust.”

Ian Richardson from Oxnam with his two sons Thomas and Adam, and Grandpa David.

The trust is holding a charity ball on November 30 at the Borders Events Centre at Springwood Park.

Some tickets are still available for the event. To book a ticket, email cameron@jsc estates.co.uk

Scott Thomson, chairman of Teviotdale Young Farmers Club; Amy Park, Catherine Fodder, Holly Bell and Dougie McNeill.

The tractors made their way from Gattonside to Darnick, Lilliesleaf and on to Denholm

The tractors make their way through Denholm.