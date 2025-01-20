Teenager charged after death of man in Scottish town

The man died in Paisley

A teenager has been charged following the death of a 21-year-old man in Renfrewshire.

Emergency services were called to the Maree Road and Lochbroom Drive area of Paisley at around 4.15pm on Saturday following a report of a disturbance.

A 21-year-old man was found seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene in the Foxbar area of the town.

Police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He was taken to hospital for treatment shortly after the incident and was later discharged.

The teenager is expected to appear in court in due course and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police said investigations continue and appealed for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Euan McMillan said: “My thoughts remain with the deceased’s family and friends, and we continue to offer them support at this time.

“There is no risk to the wider public, however we will continue to have a police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would appeal to anyone who has any video footage around the time, including from phones, CCTV or dash-cams, to please contact police.

“In addition, any witnesses or anyone who has any additional information which may assist, we ask that you come forward.”