Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on the A72 at Eshiels, near Peebles, at around 4.10pm on Monday, police said.

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

Inspector Stephen Quinn of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident and we will continue to support them throughout.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash and hasn’t already spoken to police to contact us.

“I am also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash as well.”