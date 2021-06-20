Teenage girl dies after falling from rooftop

Emergency services were called after the teenager fell from the top of a property in Aitken Street, Largs on Saturday, 19 June at about 11.45pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aitken Street, Largs, where the 13-year-old girl fell picture: Google maps

A police spokeswoman added: "Emergency services attended and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."

