Teenage girl dies after falling from rooftop

A 13-year-old girl has died after falling from the roof of a building in a Scottish town.

By Katharine Hay
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 2:14 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th June 2021, 2:15 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Emergency services were called after the teenager fell from the top of a property in Aitken Street, Largs on Saturday, 19 June at about 11.45pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Stretch of A9 closed for 10 hours following crash involving bus carrying 36 scho...
Aitken Street, Largs, where the 13-year-old girl fell picture: Google maps

A police spokeswoman added: "Emergency services attended and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Emergency services
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.