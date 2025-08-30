Taking the High Line in the MAD city

The view from NH Collection New York Madison Avenue with Empire State Building. | Gavin Munro

New York is full of mind-blowing marvels and a feast for the senses

It stands on a plinth, rising over five metres high and towering like a colossus above the thousands of pedestrians and vehicles passing by at 10th Ave & W 30th St Meet Dinosaur, the hand-painted, hyper-realistic pigeon sculpture by Colombian artist Iván Argote, which has divided opinions among residents.

Whether you love it or hate it, you have to admire the contemporary art scattered along the length of the High Line — a 1.45-mile-long elevated linear park built on a former railway line on Manhattan’s West Side. This concrete art jungle weaves nearly ten metres above the bustling streets below.

‘Dinosaur’, one of the artworks on New York's High Line walkway | Gavin Munro

Stretching from Hudson Yards, home to the magical, glittering Vessel - a honeycomb-like structure comprising 154 flights of stairs - to the historic Meatpacking District, renowned for its trendy neighbourhoods, upscale boutiques, and elegant eateries. The High Line is a delightful blend of architectural marvels interspersed with grass, trees and bushes in perfect harmony.

The Vessel at Hudson Yards, New York | Gavin Munro

The perfect place to refuel at lunchtime is the RH Rooftop Restaurant, situated on the fifth floor of a 90,000-square-foot design gallery on Ninth Avenue, offering stunning views of downtown Manhattan. Take the all-glass lift to the outdoor dining area, which features marble tabletops, a chandelier above each table, trees, shrubs and a dramatic light installation that creates an atmosphere of wonder. The Impossibly Thin Housemade Chips & Dip with Caviar are so translucent and come highly recommended - just bear in mind that the definition of 'chips' differs across the pond.

Neighbouring Grand Central Terminal at 45 E 42nd St is Summit One Vanderbilt, an observation deck reaching a height of 336 meters above Madison Avenue and offers panoramic views of all five NY boroughs. After some biometric security checks and travelling 91 floors up into the night sky, you disembark into an art meets technology vibe with a huge sensory overload from artist Kenzo Digital.

Spread over two floors and themed ‘Air’, you enter a space where mirrors cover the floor, interior walls and ceiling and merge into an infinity of reflection - this has a wonderful sensation of everything consuming itself. Moving a floor up you can peer down the boundless space and see the 30,375 square feet of mirrors reflect into itself while distorting the view from the floor to ceiling exterior windows. As this was late evening the vertical building supports were turned into dramatic waves of colour, electrifying the whole experience. Then you move onto an enclosed space filled by hundreds of large silver helium balloons moved gracefully around by fans which gives a weird feeling of both weightlessness and freedom.

Reflect by artist Yayoi Kusam is a mesmerizing treat of 3D 'liquid' reflective silver shapes covering the floor which bounce the light in a shape-shifting way. Finally stepping out into the warm evening air onto the terrace for a well deserved Midnight Gin and Tonic we took in the incredible views. Summit One Vanderbilt truly is a structureless world of reflection.

Across on 38th East 19th St is abcV restaurant from French genius Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Here the plant-forward, sustainable, and organic dishes are elevated to another level in a beautiful, minimalist space with mismatched chandeliers. Whether it's the dosa with fermented turmeric sambal, coriander mint chutney, mango saffron chutney or the beetroot with avocado purée and flavours of tartare, adcV are treating the vegetables as the stars and not trying to create meat alternatives. This truly will be the best vegetarian meal you will ever have.

Mirror madness in Summit One Vanderbilt | Gavin Munro

Time to escape the city where dreams are made and head to the 172-acre Governors Island in New York Harbour via a 10-minute ferry from the Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan. This car-free island is a popular destination for walking, running, cycling, and picnicking, but pampering is needed for me and just a few minutes’ walk from the ferry terminal, our destination is QC Spa New York.

After check-in, and receiving a tote bag filled with a dressing gown, jelly sandals, and a towel, it is time to explore this oasis of calm. Outside, there are two large pools featuring metal benches and lounge chairs submerged in the heated water, along with jets that release bubbles to relax and tickle you.

Numerous sun loungers are available for eating, drinking, or simply to inhale the breathtaking vista of the Manhattan skyline opposite. Inside, there are so many amenities you are truly spoilt for choice: a mountain sauna, steam bath, Vichy showers, infrared room, fire room and relax room. However, the illusion room was the favourite, where you go jumping head over heels because everything is (decorated) upside down! Helpfully, instructions are provided in all areas so you can decide to detox, cleanse, or calm your nerves.

Situated on E 38th St, just off Madison Avenue, the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue is truly hard to beat for location. Within a few minutes’ walk, you can reach the Empire State Building, while the shops of Fifth Avenue are only one block away and the magnificent Grand Central Station lies just a few blocks further, offering easy transport connections. This 18-storey Renaissance Revival hotel, with 288 rooms, is clad in reddish-brown iron spot brick and is a favourite destination for prime ministers and presidents.

Tucked away just beyond the 32-foot-high ceiling lobby is the MAD Bar and Lounge, featuring a 1950s-inspired décor where handcrafted cocktails, exquisite wines and carefully selected beers are served. Jazz nights on weeknights, showcasing some of New York City’s most prominent musicians, add a sense of glamour to your stay.

The décor inside the suite on the 16th floor was smart and stylish, with carefully considered lighting creating a cosy atmosphere. The bed provided a supremely comfortable space to sleep during my stay, while the spacious bathroom was stocked with luscious Malin+Goetz toiletries.

Food is served at Serafina, one of New York City’s favourite Italian restaurants for 30 years, easily recognised by its signature yellow colour. The décor inside is elegant, featuring booths and banquette seating upholstered in teal blue or vibrant yellow velvet around the perimeter of the open room. The breakfast buffet was very enjoyable, offering eggs prepared as omelettes, poached, or sunny side up, accompanied by sides such as pork sausage, turkey bacon, fingerling roast potatoes, waffles, and French toast. Additionally, a variety of breads, pastries, fruits, cakes, meats, cheeses, and fruit juices were available.

Illusion room, QC Spa New York | Gavin Munro

For dinner, the generous menu features all the classic antipasti, including bruschetta, fresh calamari, filet mignon, and delicious homemade meatballs topped with Parmigiano Reggiano, tomato sauce, basil, and toasted bread, followed by a choice of eight salads. Pasta dishes include penne alla vodka with homemade tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, a splash of vodka and cream or tagliolini tartufo nero with Italian black truffle & Parmigiano Reggiano, alongside the secondi piatti, which include steak and frites, burger or veal chops. However, the standout dish was the Ubah Hot Pizza, with habanero infused San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, finely sliced habanero & julienned fresh basil. Perfection.