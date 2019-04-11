T-Rex skeleton arrives in Glasgow on what may be last tour

A 39ft-long Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton which weighs the same as four Mini Cooper cars has arrived in Glasgow on the latest stop of its European tour.

READ MORE: Julian Assange arrested: Wikileaks founder faces US extradition

Trix the T-rex will be housed in a bespoke, climate-controlled 600 square metre pavilion at the city’s Kelvin Hall.

It will be on display to the public from 18 April until 31 July in an interactive exhibition which also includes a painted reconstruction of the 5,000kg dinosaur.

READ MORE: Brian Souter expresses disappointment over Alex Salmond allegations

The T.rex in Town tour started in September 2016 and has visited Salzburg, Barcelona, Paris and ­Lisbon while waiting for a new home for the skeleton to be completed at the ­Naturalis Biodiversity ­Centre in Leiden, western Holland.

It is said to be unlikely that the T-rex will go on such a tour again.