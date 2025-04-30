Sycamore Gap Tree trial: Watch video footage of the alleged moment beloved tree cut down as trial underway
Footage of the moment the iconic Sycamore Gap Tree was felled has been shown in court.
One of Britain’s most famous trees, the Sycamore Gap Tree sat on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.
Wednesday marked day two of the trial of groundworker Daniel Graham, 39, and mechanic Adam Carruthers , 32.
Both deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree and the wall, overnight on September 28 2023.
Prosecutors at Newcastle Crown Court say they travelled to the location in the pitch black during Storm Agnes and used a chain saw to fell the sycamore,
The tree then crashed on to the Roman wall.
Jurors heard the video was filmed on Graham's phone in "real time" at 12.32am on September 28 .
The damage caused when it was felled was valued at £622,191 for the tree and £1,144 to the wall, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
