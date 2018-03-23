Suzuki axes advertising deal with TV hosts Ant and Dec

Car company Suzuki has axed its advertising deal with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, just two days after McPartlin was charged with drink-driving.

The motoring firm will continue to sponsor the final two episodes of the series of Saturday Night Takeaway, but the duo will not appear in commercials.

In the adverts, the presenting duo were seen driving around and giving away cars to members of the public.

A statement from Suzuki GB Plc said: “Suzuki are withdrawing their advertising campaign with Ant & Dec. No further material featuring the duo will be aired and Suzuki’s endorsement deal with the pair has come to an end.

“We agree with ITV and Ant & Dec that it was the correct decision not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

“As a car brand we recognise the seriousness of Ant’s charge. We completely support Ant’s decision to seek treatment.

“Suzuki will, however, continue to sponsor the last two episodes of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway with our current idents.

“Suzuki very much supports Dec and ITV’s decision to broadcast the shows and as headline sponsors we also want to support the competition winners who have won places on the plane to Florida for the series finale.”

McPartlin was charged with drink-driving on Wednesday following his arrest on Sunday and will appear in court next month.

Donnelly will host the final two episodes of this Saturday Night Takeaway series without him, ITV has confirmed.

An ITV spokesman has said: “We can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return to ITV on 31 March and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later.”

Donnelly wrote in a statement on the duo’s official Twitter page: “Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead.”

“We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that.

“Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.”

READ MORE: TV host Ant McPartlin charged with drink driving