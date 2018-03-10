Surgeon says eight-mile snow trek to treat patient ‘no big deal’

A surgeon who trekked through the snow for almost three hours to operate on a cancer patient has been called a “superwoman” by the man she treated.

Consultant surgeon Lindsey Chisholm walked eight miles from her home in the west of Glasgow to the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley despite a red alert for snow.

Ms Chisholm told the BBC she “didn’t think it was a big deal”.

But her patient Iain McAndrew said it was “truly amazing” that she had gone to such lengths to get to the hospital.

Last Thursday, Ms Chisholm got up early and walked the eight miles to the hospital during heavy snow.

She said: “I do a bit of winter walking and I’ve got decent equipment and clothing and a pair of snow-shoes so I thought I could walk to work.”

She says her trek was “really quiet”, with barely a car or pedestrian on the roads.

Ms Chisholm said her biggest concern was whether there would be someone in the control box at the Clyde Tunnel, which would take her south of the river, to open the pedestrian access gates.

When she finally arrived at the hospital, two colleagues took one look at her dressed in a her winter gear with goggles and snow poles and started laughing.

Mr McAndrew said he was “gobsmacked” when he saw the surgeon arrive wearing her winter walking gear.

“When she walked in my heart took a wee jump,” he said.

“I thought it was amazing. If there is a real-life superwoman she is it.”