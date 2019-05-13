Stretch of A68 set for overnight closures from tonight

Drivers can expect diversions to be in place from tonight as the A68 north of St Boswells closes between 8pm and 6am from tonight to Wednesday, May 15.

The closure is to allow for maintenance work, to a value of £120,000, and traffic will be diverted via Selkirk.

The full diverstion route is as follows: Northbound traffic will be diverted off the A68 south of St Boswells onto the A699. Traffic will then be directed onto the A7 northbound carriageway via Selkirk. Due to the Galafoot Bridge closure southbound, traffic will need to cut off the A7 at the Abbotsford road to rejoin the A6091 at the Tweedbank roundabout, until reaching Ravenswood roundabout where traffic can rejoin the A68 northbound carriageway.

Traffic Scotland says southbound traffic will follow the same diversion, in the opposite direction - but should be unaffected by the partial Galafoot Bridge closure.

This work has been planned after consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Border Buses, SGN, Scottish Power and Scottish Borders Council.