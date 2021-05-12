A video taken by local man Craig Wilson shows smoke billowing from a building on Strathkinness Low Road in St Andrews on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that four fire appliances were sent to the incident shortly after 8am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers are on the scene assisting the SFRS.

No injuries have been reported.

