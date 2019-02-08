Storm Erik set to hit the UK with winds of up to 70mph as Met office issues weather warnings

Storm Erik is bringing wet and windy weather conditions to the UK, with various Met Office warnings currently in place.

Named Storm Erik by Met Éireann, the strongest and most damaging winds are expected in the Republic of Ireland, but the Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings to the Northern Ireland and Scotland today (Fri 8 Feb), with the warning extending to parts of northern England early on Saturday.

Storm Erik is bringing wet and windy weather conditions to the UK, with various Met Office warnings currently in place.

Disruption expected

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Will Lang, said, “Southwesterly winds will strengthen across the UK on Friday, so it’s going to be a windy day for everyone.

“Across southern parts of the UK, gusts will reach 40mph widely inland, however the strongest winds are expected across Northern Ireland and Scotland, with gusts of 50 to 60mph possible.

“This swathe of strongest winds will spread to parts of northern England early on Saturday morning.

Lang also explained that Storm Erik could bring disruption to the UK, particularly transport, with potential for delays.

“Where the winds are strongest there could be some disruption to transport, with delays and bridge closures possible,” he said.

“Large waves are expected across coastal areas where gusts could reach 70mph, possibly affecting coastal routes and sea fronts.”

Weather warnings currently in place

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 6pm tonight, covering the Highlands and Eilean Siar, Northern Ireland, south west Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders and Strathclyde.

A second warning for wind is in place tomorrow (9 Feb) from 12:15am until 3pm, covering Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, south west Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders, Strathclyde, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

“A swathe of very strong westerly winds is expected to move east through Saturday morning, easing from the west during the day,” the Met Office said.

“Inland gusts of 55 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts to 70 mph, more particularly around exposed coasts and hills.”

A yellow warning for rain is also in place until 3pm tomorrow (9 Feb), covering Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, the Grampians, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, and Strathclyde.