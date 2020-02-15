Storm Dennis: Two bodies pulled from sea as extreme weather hits UK

The first recorded deaths during storm Dennis have been reported after a two bodies were found.

One man was found today after a huge search operation off Margate, Kent, while the other body was found further along the coast in Herne Bay.

Lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter had been scouring the sea near Margate Harbour after reports of a man overboard, HM Coastguard said picture: PA

HMS Westminster was also believed to have responded to a relay call, and has been in the area, according to ship-tracking data.

A distress call was received by the coastguard at 5.41am and an extensive search of the area began, with emergency services battling rough seas and challenging conditions.

A body was later pulled from the water.

A coastguard spokesman said: "At around 1pm, after many hours of searching, a body was sadly found in the water by the RNLI Margate lifeboat and has been brought to shore."

The distress call is believed to have come from B Gas Margrethe, a 99-metre Maltese tanker that had been anchored off the coast of Margate.

Police are trying to establish the man's identity so that next of kin can be informed, a spokesman said.

In a separate incident, Kent Police were called at 12.15pm on Saturday to a report a person had been pulled from the sea in Herne Bay.

Officers attended with fire and ambulance services and a man was declared dead at the scene.

Next of kin are aware and the death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

