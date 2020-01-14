Storm Brendan: Passengers 'make calls to loved ones' as pilot makes 'miraculous' landing in storm

Have your say

The Aer Lingus pilot of a plane which landed safely in storm conditions in Northern Ireland has been hailed a hero.

Flight EI931 was travelling from London Heathrow to Belfast City Airport at the same time Storm Brendan was battering parts of Northern Ireland.

Waves batter Whitehead, County Antrim, N.Ireland as Storm Brendan sweeps across Ireland and the UK with winds gusting up to 80mph. Picture: SeaSugar Confectionery/PA Wire

The pilot attempted to land the aircraft twice at Belfast City Airport but was diverted to Belfast International Airport where he landed safely a while later.

"The talent and skills of the Aer Lingus pilot is nothing short of miraculous," said seasoned traveller, Dwaine Vance.

Mr. Vance, who is from Enniskillen, admitted he was "petrified" and explained the sense of relief he felt when the aircraft touched down at Belfast International Airport.

"You know it was a scary flight when people take out their phones to make calls, and people are openly sobbing on the flight. I for one, was petrified," he said.

"I have been a passenger on planes for many years, and I'm well used to the occasional windy day and bumpy ride during flights.

"We travelled from Heathrow to Belfast and after two failed attempts at landing at city airport we have reached Aldergrove airport.

"Thankfully we landed safely, albeit at the wrong airport #StormBrendan #RoundOfApplause," said Mr. Vance.

Storm Brendan caused considerable disruption across Northern Ireland and Scotland yesterday.

All schools in the Western Isles were closed and there were several cancellations on the west coast ferry network.

Now residents in the Highlands are being warned to expect more travel disruption this week, with snow and ice set to follow in the wake of storm Brendan.

Aer Lingus has been asked for comment.

This story first appeared on our sister site Belfast Newsletter.