Storm Ali: Watch amazing moment Scottish waterfall blows upstream

Have your say

This astonishing footage shows a waterfall blowing UPHILL as Storm Ali batters Scotland.

The waterfall, on the Campsie Fells hill range near Glasgow, appeared to defy gravity as the water was blown against the rolling hills today (Wed).

Video grab shows a waterfall blowing uphill as Storm Ali batters Scotland. Picture: Centre Press

Alan Douglas, 59, spotted the unusual sight and said he had never seen anything like it before.

He said: “I was in the bedroom looking out and I just happened to see it.

READ MORE: Storm Ali live: 70,000 premises in Scotland without power| 102mph wind gusts recorded on Tay Road Bridge| Scotrail suspends all trains out of Edinburgh and Glasgow

“It is very unusual.

“I’ve seen it on the other side of the Campsie hills once before.”

The waterfall is set just above Lennoxtown, East Dunbartonshire, where the dad-of-one has lived for 25 years.

Mr Douglas, a window cleaner, said: “It went on for about an hour.

“If the conditions are right, maybe water can flow uphill - if the wind is strong enough.”

The waterfall is part of a 300ft stream which ends in a steep drop.

Mr Douglas said Storm Ali had torn down nearby trees, and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

He added: “It’s calmed down a bit now.

“There was a lot of damage to trees with some big ones torn down.”