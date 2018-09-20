Storm Ali: the train lines that are still affected

Rail, roads, flights and ferry services were all affected by Storm Ali on Wednesday which saw gusts of up to 100mph and trees blown down and buildings damaged by the force of the wind.

The central belt of Scotland in particular was badly hit by the high winds and heavy rain, with a total of 23 out of 30 possible train routes affected by a “major disruption”, with a number of trees falling onto lines - and overheard wires damaged.

Though the storm did die down on Wednesday evening with the Met Office stating that it is set to move south into England and Wales, some train lines are still affected.

ScotRail have stated that if you had a ticket for travel on Wednesday which you couldn’t use, you are able to use these today (Thursday) instead.

Speaking about the travel chaos on Wednesday, a spokesperson for ScotRail said: “We are sorry to customers for any disruption to their day.

The travel firm posted images online of the damage caused to some of their trains. Picture: ScotRail

Network Rail engineers have been working through the night to get things back to normal for this morning but there is still some disruption.

Our advice to customers is please check your journey before leaving the house this morning.”

The lines affected:

GLASGOW-ARDROSSAN/AYR/LARGS

Due to severe weather earlier between Kilwinning and Ayr disruption is expected until 09:00 20/09.

Impact:

Train services between Ayr and Glasgow Central will be terminated at and started back from Kilwinning.

GLASGOW-FALKIRK GRAHAMSTON/CUMBERNAULD

Due to severe weather earlier between Springburn and Cumbernauld all lines are closed. Disruption is expected until 12:00 20/09.

Impact:

Train services between Falkirk Grahamston and Glasgow Queen Street via Cumbernauld will be running non stop between Camelon and Glasgow Queen Street.

KILMARNOCK -AYR

Due to severe weather earlier between Kilwinning and Ayr disruption is expected until 09:00 20/09.

Impact:

Train services between Ayr and Glasgow Central will be terminated at and started back from Kilwinning.

Posts on the @ScotRail Twitter account:

“Seeing lots of questions about the Helensburgh / Milngavie to Edinburgh via Airdrie/Bathgate route. Services running, but subject to short notice alteration or cancellation whilst we get trains into position.”

“UPDATE: Our Glasgow Central to Ayr / Largs / Ardrossan services are now suspended due to the fresh report of an obstruction on the overhead wires at Dalry. We’re working to secure more replacement buses, but these have not been confirmed.”

ScotRail are advising customers check their journey before departing. Updates are continuing on The ScotRail app, @ScotRail on Twitter and scotrail .co.uk