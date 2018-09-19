Storm Ali: Lorry blown off M9 near Newbridge roundabout

Have your say

A lorry has been blown over on the M9 in a major incident as gale-force winds batter Scotland.

The high-sided vehicle came off the road near the Newbridge roundabout travelling into Edinburgh.

The lorry then rolled down an embankment at the scene, with the vehicle ending up on its side.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

The accident happened between Linlithgow and Newbridge and was reported about noon today.

Witnesses saw workers around the upturned lorry.

The condition of the vehicle’s driver remains unknown.