Stolen bus used to tear up Renfrewshire football pitches

Police are appealing for information after a stolen bus was used to tear up grass pitches in Renfrewshire.

Officers were called to the Kirklandneuk playing fields in Renfrew around 7:20am on Sunday.

Local councillor John Shaw said when he arrived at the scene, a McGill’s bus had been left abandoned with its lights on and hazard lights flashing.

He said: “It’s terrible. It looks like the bus did a handbrake turn.

“It’s madness, it’s really bizarre. It’s just so disappointing and reckless.

“Whoever’s taken that bus, they knew where they were going.

“The worst impact will be for the local youth teams.”

The bus was stolen and driven more than a mile before those driving the vehicle performed a series of doughnuts on the football pitches.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7:20am on Sunday, police were called to a report of a bus abandoned in Kirklandneuk in Renfrew.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101.”

A Renfrewshire Council spokesman said: “We’re working to assess the damage caused to the football pitch in Kirklandneuk and will aim to repair the pitch as quickly as possible, once this has been established.”