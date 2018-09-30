Still Game star looks set for new career in restaurant industry

Have your say

Still Game star Ford Kieran looks set to move into the hospitality industry after it was discovered he’s been named as the director of a licensed restaurants company.

The 56-year-old plays Jack Jarvis on the popular BBC show, which he writes and co-stars with long-time comedy partner Greg Hemphill.

The duo have announced that the upcoming ninth series will be the final one in the show’s run, and it appears Kiernan is planning for life after Craiglang.

According to official record listings, he is the director of Adriftmorn Limited.

The actor declined to comment on the story, though a Scottish Sun source hinted that Kiernan was looking to get involved in Glasgow’s “thriving restaurant trade”.