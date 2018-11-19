Statue to Celtic’s European Cup hero Bobby Lennox unveiled in hometown

Have your say

A statue of European Cup winner Bobby Lennox was unveiled in his hometown yesterday to celebrate his achievements and inspire youngsters.

Lennox, 75, was part of the Celtic side dubbed the Lisbon Lions after they won the European competition in 1967 with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

Yesterday Celtic greats Danny McGrain, Bertie Auld and Roy Aitken and Rangers legend John Greig, as well as about 3,000 fans, saw the statue being unveiled in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.

Lennox, who was accompanied by his wife Kathryn, said: “I feel really proud it has happened in Saltcoats. It’s a place I’ve always stayed, I’m delighted to be here.

“It is quite humbling but it’s a great honour for the family.”

Lennox’s nephew, also Bobby, said: “It’s great to see so many people here to celebrate this wonderful occasion.

“Thank you to the campaign committee and all the supporters for making this special day a reality.”

The statue sits opposite the town’s railway station and is just yards away from Bobby’s Bar, the pub Lennox owned in the town after he retired.

Local man Tony Savage, the father of Corporal William “Sav” Savage, a local Royal Regiment of Scotland soldier who was killed on duty in Afghanistan in 2013, and former Lisbon Lion John Clark unveiled the statue, which was made by sculptor John McKenna.

The sheet that covered the statue was removed after rousing renditions of Highland Cathedral and Scotland The Brave by a piper, while gatherers sang Celtic songs.

The club’s chief executive Peter Lawwell also attended,

Lennox was awarded an MBE in 1981 and was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

He won 11 League winners’ medals, eight Scottish Cup medals, five League Cup medals and ten caps for Scotland during a 19-year career.

In 2002 Celtic supporters picked Lennox, who suffered defeat with Celtic in another European Cup final in 1970, in the club’s all-time greatest team.

The winger, who retired in 1980, is the second top scorer in the club’s history, with 273 goals in all competitions, beaten only by Jimmy McGrory.

Lennox also scored in Scotland’s famous victory over England at Wembley in 1967 in the World Cup holders’ first defeat after winning the trophy.

The campaign to get the statue erected was launched in 2016, the day Lennox turned 73.