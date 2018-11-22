Stabbing at hospital in Ayr - What we know so far

Have your say

Shocking news has broken this morning that a woman, believed to be a nurse, has been stabbed during an incident at Ailsa Hospital in Ayr that has caused the hospital to be locked down.

Police and the local NHS authority confirmed initial reports of an attack on the grounds of the hospital, which specialises in rehabilitation, mental health, and care for older people.

A police helicopter was seen in the area near the hospital, which is adjacent to the main Ayr hospital.

What happened?

A member of staff, believed to be a nurse, suffered injuries after reportedly being stabbed on the grounds of the hospital, with staff and other patients told to remain in rooms.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed at hospital

Emergency services, including a police helicopter, raised to the scene at the Ailsa Hospital in Ayr, and the woman is believed to have been taken to another hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police response

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.05am on Thursday, police received a report that a woman had been attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital on Dalmenington Road in Ayr.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the woman has been taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

NHS response

Billy McClean, associate director for the health board, added: “NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital this morning.

“We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.

“We are unable to comment any further at this time.”

The board later tweeted: “University Hospital Ayr and Ailsa Hospital are no longer on lockdown.

“Movement around the site can be now be resumed, with the exception of the courtyard car park in front of Addictions Services.”

Political response

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs at Holyrood: “I was receiving reports about this incident just as I came into the chamber.

“Our understanding is that injuries sustained by a nurse are not life-threatening injuries and that police are fully involved in this incident.

“Obviously, the safety of staff an patients is of the utmost importance.”