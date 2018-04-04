SSPCA rescues squirrels blown from their nest

Three young red squirrels, the first of the season to be rescued, are being cared for by Scotland’s animal welfare charity, the SCPA.

The trio, who are being hand reared, were found helpless last week in Killiecrankie in Perthshire and have now been taken into the animal charity’s care.

One of the 'hobbits' being fed. Picture: SSPCA

READ MORE: Pine martens could protect red squirrels

The squirrels, named Frodo, Smeagle and Pippin after Lord of the Rings characters, are being rehabilitated at the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, “Frodo, Smeagle and Pippin are now being hand reared by Sheelagh McAllister, our Head of Small Mammals.

“Sheelagh has had a vast amount of experience rearing red squirrels and is extremely knowledgeable in the care they require.

"Frodo" being fed. Picture: SSPCA

READ MORE: New drive to boost red squirrels

“Frodo, Smeagle and Pippin will remain in our care until they are completely independent. It’s good that they have come in together as this will help their development before their return to the wild, at a supported release site.

“Nesting season for both squirrels and birds is well underway so we urge people to take care when cutting down trees/trimming hedges. It’s best to check for nests first to avoid any accidents.”