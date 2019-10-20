Spaniel joins ranks of Munro compleators

A springer spaniel has become the first dog ever to be officially recognised for climbing all 282 Scottish Munros.

Retired gun dog Genghis and his owner Mac Wright, from Milnathort in Kinross-shire, started “bagging” the mountains together in 2016.

They conquered their final summit, the 3261ft-high Sgor na h-Ulaidh in Glen Coe, last month in time for Genghis’ 11th birthday, making Genghis the fastest dog ever to complete the challenged.

An official “Certificate of Compleation” has now arrived for the pair from the Scottish Mountaineering Club’s Clerk of the List, who holds the official record of “compleators”.

The document is made out to “Mac Wright and Genghis the Springer”, and Alison Coull, clerk of the list, confirmed she is unaware of any previous dog receiving such recognition.

Mr Wright, 52, said: “I like to set challenges for myself but it’s been fantastic to have Genghis with me on every Munro.

“Only a very few dogs have completed all the Munros and I don’t think any others have been recognised along with their owner on their certificate. Genghis and I did every single one together so it’s only right that we should be recognised as ‘compleators’ together.”

Ms Coull said that it was a first, to her knowledge, adding: “I was very happy to write out the certificate to Mac and Genghis - three years is very quick for an individual to do all the Munros, let alone a dog.”

A heartwarming story

Mr Wright, who spent 25 years in the army, adopted Genghis in 2016.

The pair have travelled all over Scotland in a camper van climbing mountains.

They averaged around two new peaks per week, and raised more than £1,300 on an online JustGiving page for Mountain Rescue Scotland, who said the cash could help its Search and Rescue Dog Teams save stricken climbers.

A separate JustGiving page has raised more than £1,200 for Springer Rescue Scotland, which rescues and re-homes springers and other spaniels.

Their efforts have also been hailed for encouraging others to spend more time out and about on Scotland’s hills.

Mountaineering Scotland spokesman Neil Reid said: “Congratulations to man and dog -- it’s a heartwarming story. Hill walking is all about getting out there and enjoying yourself. If you can do it with a companion, whether two-legged or four-legged, it makes it all the better.”

VisitScotland added: “Well done to Genghis on this amazing achievement. It’s superb to hear that Scotland’s beautiful Munros continue to attract not only walkers and climbers but also our four-legged friends.”