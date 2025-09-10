He is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man, Scott Boyd, in South Lanarkshire.

Police confirmed that a 35-year-old man arrested on Tuesday has now been charged.

Officers were called to the Braeside Crescent area of Kirkmuirhill, near Lanark, at 4.45am on August 27 following a report of two men found injured. Mr Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.