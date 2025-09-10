South Lanarkshire crime: Man, 35, charged after death of 30-year-old in Kirkmuirhill
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man, Scott Boyd, in South Lanarkshire.
Police confirmed that a 35-year-old man arrested on Tuesday has now been charged.
Officers were called to the Braeside Crescent area of Kirkmuirhill, near Lanark, at 4.45am on August 27 following a report of two men found injured. Mr Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.
The man who has been charged is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday.