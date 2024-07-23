Scenes from a hotly-anticipated Bollywood film continued to be shot in Edinburgh today.

Son of Sardaar 2, a sequel to the original 2012 film, is set to feature some of India’s biggest stars including Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

And it turned the Capital’s Craigleith Crescent into a sea of colour this morning as hordes of actors and crew lined the road.

Craigleith Crescent was filled with colour during the filming | EEN

In what appeared to be a wedding scene, extras wearing multi-coloured outfits danced and set off orange smoke flares.

Many of the street’s residents came out to see the spectacle, assuring they were not one bit disturbed by the commotion of the filming.