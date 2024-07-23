Son of Sardaar 2: Edinburgh filming of Bollywood movie continues on city street
Son of Sardaar 2, a sequel to the original 2012 film, is set to feature some of India’s biggest stars including Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.
And it turned the Capital’s Craigleith Crescent into a sea of colour this morning as hordes of actors and crew lined the road.
In what appeared to be a wedding scene, extras wearing multi-coloured outfits danced and set off orange smoke flares.
Many of the street’s residents came out to see the spectacle, assuring they were not one bit disturbed by the commotion of the filming.
Over the weekend, shooting took place on the Royal Mile. According to reports, filming in Scotland is set to last around 50 days.
