The families of three of the children who fell into a lake on Sunday have released pictures of their ‘beautiful boys’.

From left, brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, and their cousin Thomas Stewart

Brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler and their cousin Thomas Stewart were pulled from the freezing water at Babbs Mill Lake and rushed to hospital where eight-year-old Finlay and 11-year-old Thomas died a short time later. Ten-year-old Jack Johnson also tragically died on Sunday. Sadly six-year-old Samuel lost his fight for life on Wednesday.

Their parents have said: “As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys Tom, Fin and Sam in such tragic circumstances. We would like to thank the emergency services for all they did in rescuing the boys and to the community for their support, it has been overwhelming. We would like to pass on our condolences to Jack’s family at this very sad time, and ask for privacy from the media to begin to grieve.”

Thomas’ older brother paid tribute to him and his cousin ahead of the sad news that Sam had died. He wrote: “Thomas was such a lively little soul, he had a big heart for such a young kid and he was so beautiful. He loved being outside playing with his mates. I love you Tom, big bro will take care of the family and I will see you soon. Make sure you keep practising on warzone and get a win, will you?

“Can’t forget about my dinosaur man Fin, he loved dinosaurs so much and always showing me new things he built on Minecraft and all the new stuff he learnt on it. Gonna miss you little man.”

Extensive underwater searches were carried out and have now concluded.

