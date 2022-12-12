Police and first responders attempted to punch through the ice in a desperate bid to save children that fell through the ice in Solihull.

One officer was treated for hypothermia after trying to punch through ice in an effort to rescue children from the lake, police have said.

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts.

Emergency services were first called to the scene at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.

Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got the group to safety.

Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told reporters: “Police officers did go into into the water.

“They were joined by other members of the other emergency services. Some of the officers went in waist-deep.

“One of my officers was trying to punch through the ice to actually rescue the children themselves. That officer as a result of that had some mild hypothermia yesterday. I’m pleased to say that he’s now been released from hospital and he’s absolutely fine.”

Police officers went into the lake in normal clothes, as did the firefighters, followed later by others with protective clothing.

Police have had no contact from anyone suggesting there are others missing after an incident at a lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull but will keep searching on Monday to make “100% certain”.

Superintendent Richard Harris told reporters: “We have to be 100% certain that there is no one else possibly in the water at this time.

“It’s important to stress though that we’ve had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing but until we’re 100% certain we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today.”

Richard Stanton, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Area Commander, says that the fire service also arrived quickly at the large lake but that it took some time to establish a point of entry.

West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton said the deaths of the three boys were a tragic reminder of the dangers of open water.

Appearing beside Supt Harris, Mr Stanton said: “Yesterday’s incident is a stark reminder to us all of the dangers of open water, especially during the winter months.

“Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque but they can be lethal and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday’s tragic events.