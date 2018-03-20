SNP urged to share Mark McDonald report findings with watchdog

Scottish Labour has called on the SNP to share the details of its investigation into shamed former minister Mark McDonald with Scotland’s public ethics watchdog.

An internal inquiry into the former Nationalist MSP’s conduct identified “persistent” behaviour including inappropriate and unwanted text messages, unwanted attention and exploiting his position of power.

Despite opposition calls, the SNP has not released the full details of its findings.

Labour has written to the party’s chief executive Peter Murrell calling for the report to be shared with the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland.

The commissioner has been asked to investigate Mr McDonald after Holyrood’s Standards Committee referred a complaint from a former SNP colleague.

James Dornan objected to Mr McDonald’s return to work as an independent MSP for Aberdeen Donside, stating that his presence would be a “clear negation” of the duty of care the Scottish Parliament has to its staff.

In a letter to Mr Murrell, Labour MSP Rhoda Grant states: “Clearly the allegations against Mr McDonald must be very serious and proven, yet staff in parliament, Mr McDonald’s constituents and the wider public remain in the dark about his behaviour.

“Given Mr McDonald is now back as an MSP, I believe it is incumbent on the SNP to share the findings of its investigation, unredacted with the permission of his victims, to aid the probe by the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland.

“A full and comprehensive investigation is necessary to reassure people working at Holyrood and any constituents he may meet with, that he poses no danger to women.”

A spokesman for the SNP said: “We welcome the fact that the ethical standards commissioner is to conduct an investigation, and we will fully cooperate in these matters.”