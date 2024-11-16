SNP to slash headcount amid major 'streamlining' of HQ operations

The SNP is to consult staff over a restructure of its headquarters

The SNP plans to slash headcount at its headquarters by almost 40 per cent and has opened a voluntary redundancy scheme to staff in a major restructure of its operations.

A meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) saw a proposal agreed to consult staff on a new, “streamlined” headquarters structure which it said would “ensure financial sustainability to deliver on the key aim of electoral success in Scotland’s journey to independence”.

The number of staff working at the party headquarters would be cut from 26 to 16. A voluntary redundancy window - which would allow those who would like to leave their jobs to volunteer to go - is now open.

The proposal would build on the promise by SNP leader John Swinney to the party’s Annual Conference in September to deliver a “professional, dynamic election-winning organisation”.

The party suffered a heavy defeat in July’s general election, losing dozens of MPs and being reduced to just nine seats.

Along with the loss of its status as the third party in UK politics, the SNP also lost out on a bulk of its so-called Short Money, which is provided to opposition parties to allow them to carry out their parliamentary duties.

The SNP has also struggled for substantial donations in recent years, relying instead on membership fees owing to its status as Scotland’s biggest party.

It said staffing costs are currently 81 per cent of income from membership fees in 2024, having stood at around 35 per cent in 2015.

SNP National Secretary Councillor Alex Kerr said: “The National Executive Committee has been tasked with delivering a modern, dynamic election-winning party to win in 2026 and beyond - and today’s agreement to consult on a new structure at Headquarters makes key progress to deliver on that aim.

“The proposal, agreed by the SNP National Executive Committee today, would get HQ into shape for future elections and for the fight for independence. It would mean that not everyone currently employed at HQ will continue with us but a streamlined headquarters protects the long-term finances of the party and delivers on the modern, professional, election-winning organisation Scotland needs.”

He added: “The SNP’s success is built on the work of many people - in our party HQ, in local campaign teams and those in elected office. I’d like to extend my thanks to all of those who continue to work for the party to achieve that ultimate aim of independence for Scotland.”

The SNP’s headquarters is based in an office just off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, a stone’s throw from the Scottish Parliament.

Its chief executive was previously Peter Murrell, the husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who served in the post for 22 years. Mr Murrell stepped down in March last year after a dispute over membership numbers. Less than a month later, he was arrested by police in connection with Operation Branchform, an investigation into Scottish National Party finances. In April this year, he was formally charged with embezzlement of funds from the SNP.

The announcement comes as the party’s eyes shift to the 2026 Holyrood election as it looks to maintain its grip on power in Scotland against a resurgent Labour Party that has seen its poll numbers level off in recent months.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton MSP said: “Given the SNP’s woeful mismanagement of the nation’s finances, it’s not surprising the party is facing money struggles of its own.

“The nationalists have abandoned common sense and it seems that even many of their core supporters are now abandoning them.”

She added: “But John Swinney will need to do more than restructure SNP HQ if he’s to win back the trust of the public.