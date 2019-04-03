SNP MSP raises internal complaint about councillor after trans rights row

An SNP MSP has submitted an internal complaint against a party councillor amid a furious row online over transgender rights.

Joan McAlpine has complained about abuse she claims was sent by Dundee councillor Gregor Murray, who is believed to be Scotland’s only openly transgender councillor.

Ms McAlpine, who chairs the Holyrood committee which is scrutinising the Census Bill, has previously told of being called a “transphobe”, “trash” and told to “f*** off” for raising concerns around the deficiencies in the way the consultation was carried out around planned changes to the sex question in the 2021 Census, which was being conflated with gender identity.

READ MORE: MSP receives online abuse for views on sex and gender

Murray claims to have been made to feel unwelcome by the actions of Ms McAlpine, against whom a grievance has been raised.

However, Ms McAlpine has launched her own internal complaint against Cllr Murray, who has been known to use foul language against opponents in online rows.

Cllr Murray said opponents of trans rights are ‘c***s’ and ‘bigoted b******s’.

READ MORE: Battle over Caledonian Sleeper transgender policy

The Census Bill proposes changes that would make questions on transgender identity voluntary - while Ms McAlpine’s committee said the sex question on the census form should stay as a male/female choice.

Cllr Murray has been reported to the Standards Commissioner, while an internal SNP investigation is believed to be ongoing.

Ms McAlpine, a South of Scotland MSP, told the Times: “Fortunately the councillor’s negative comments are vastly outweighed by the support I have received from thousands of women grateful that I am raising issues of concern to them.”