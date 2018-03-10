SNP MSP quits Twitter after ‘attacks’ from Old Firm fans

Scottish National Party MSP James Dornan says he is quitting Twitter after receiving abuse from both sides of the Old Firm divide left him sick of the platform.

The Glasgow Cathcart MSP, who has been targeted by fellow Celtic fans for his ardent support of the SNP’s controversial Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, made the announcement in a Twitter ‘thread’ earlier on Saturday.

He wrote: “Think I’ve had it with Twitter. I’m never shy at standing my ground and arguing my point of view but when you’re timeline is full of grown men behaving like upset children because you had the audacity to have a different view or support another team maybe it’s time to go.”

Mr Dornan had earlier said that ‘both sides’ of the Celtic and Rangers divide had attacked with him accusations of being bigoted for the other side.

The row stems from the move to repeal the Act, which is opposed by all but the SNP at Holyrood, and the bitter exchanges in parliament and beyond regarding the Act.

James Kelly, a Labour MSP, is currently pursuing a Private Member’s Bill to repeal the Act, which is expected to pass its final legislative hurdle in the next few weeks.

Mr Dornan has called repealing the Act a ‘colossal mistake’.

He added on Twitter: “So far just today I’ve had some ‘hardcase’ telling me he knows where I stay and another keyboard warrior saying my maws died.

“I’m not going to waste my time with morons such as these. My views won’t change & I’ll continue to voice them but not in this cesspit of hate and bile

“Twitter can be a forum for good and I’ve always tried to interact but that’s probably the problem. I said I wouldn’t change when I became a politician, I haven’t and these eejits won’t change me either. My office will still post items of importance but I’m done.”