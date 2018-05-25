SNP Growth Commission: Independence not a ‘magic economic wand’

Scottish independence is not a “magic wand” that can be waved to bring economic success, the Growth Commission’s author has said.

In his introduction to the 354-page document, economist and former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson said: “It is important that independence must never be seen as a magic wand or (a) quick and easy step to success.”

Readers of the SNP's Growth Commission report have been warned that North Sea oil would not guarantee prosperity. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Mr Wilson went on to suggest North Sea oil would not guarantee prosperity.

“Indeed, there is no pot of gold, black or otherwise, at the foot of the independence rainbow,” he said.

Rather, Mr Wilson argued independence was about taking responsibility to take choices that brought economic success.

“But there is a toolbox and using it will mean taking responsibility for choices and using it will mean taking responsibility for choices that seek to create a stronger economy, sustainable public finances and a fairer society,” he said.

“Independence is a means to those ends – I believe a necessary, but not sufficient step to success.

“The choices that are then made about the country’s strategy and how effectively they are delivered are what will determine success. We are our choices.”