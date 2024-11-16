Snow to hit parts of Scotland as early as this afternoon

The weather is to turn “increasingly wintery” over the weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow could hit parts of Scotland as early as this afternoon, forecasters have warned.

A yellow, “severe” weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Sunday into Monday morning for the north of Scotland, however, the Met Office said showers could “fall as snow” across parts of Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Increasingly wintery” showers and temperatures dipping below zero are forecast for the north and the northern isles, meteorologists said.

Northern parts of the country are set to see some snowfall on Sunday, while on Monday and into Tuesday, southern areas of Scotland will also experience snow, particularly on higher ground.

In Shetland and Orkney, hail is also likely on Saturday afternoon.

“Spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely [in southern Scotland] during Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning,” the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PA

It added: “A Yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow and ice has been issued for the north of Scotland and the Northern Isles from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. Here, showers will turn increasingly wintry through the day with hail, sleet and some snow.