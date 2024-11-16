Snow to hit parts of Scotland as early as this afternoon
Snow could hit parts of Scotland as early as this afternoon, forecasters have warned.
A yellow, “severe” weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Sunday into Monday morning for the north of Scotland, however, the Met Office said showers could “fall as snow” across parts of Scotland on Saturday afternoon.
“Increasingly wintery” showers and temperatures dipping below zero are forecast for the north and the northern isles, meteorologists said.
Northern parts of the country are set to see some snowfall on Sunday, while on Monday and into Tuesday, southern areas of Scotland will also experience snow, particularly on higher ground.
In Shetland and Orkney, hail is also likely on Saturday afternoon.
“Spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely [in southern Scotland] during Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning,” the Met Office said.
It added: “A Yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow and ice has been issued for the north of Scotland and the Northern Isles from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. Here, showers will turn increasingly wintry through the day with hail, sleet and some snow.
“Little snow is likely to settle at low levels by day, but through the evening and overnight, 1 to 3 cm may accumulate in some places within the warning area, whilst 5 to 10 cm is possible on high ground above 300 metres by Monday morning. As temperatures fall overnight, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.