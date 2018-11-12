Snow set to hit Scotland by end of November as temperatures drop

As December quickly approaches, forecasters say snow is likely to hit Scotland by the end of November.

Although Scotland is set to see a peak temperature of 14C in various areas this week, as November comes to a close temperatures are likely to drop to low single figures, typical of this time of year.

As December quickly approaches, forecasters say snow is likely to hit Scotland by the end of November

According to the Met Office, for the second half of this month “overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.

“The only exception will be western Scotland and perhaps parts of Northern Ireland which may see some wet and windy weather, chiefly at first.

“However, a general drop in temperature is forecast, with an increasing risk of night frost.”

Below average temperatures

According to the Met Office, “there will be an increasing chance of some more unsettled interludes developing, with showers or longer spells of rain spreading to many areas at times.

“Temperatures are likely to be below average overall, with a marked increase in the likelihood and extent of frosts.

“These colder conditions will be accompanied by an increased chance of snow, particularly for northern hills, during any spells of more unsettled weather.”

‘Good chance of snow’

Richard Miles, Met Office forecaster, said, “There is always a good chance of snow falling in Scotland from late November on, as we move into winter.

“In the current forecast it looks like during the last week of November and into early December there is an increased chance of more unsettled interludes with showers or longer spells of rain spreading to many areas at times.

“As it is likely to be turning colder this will increase the chances of snow, particularly for hills in the north.”