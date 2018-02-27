Snow misery to continue into the weekend as fresh weather warning issued

Have your say

A fresh weather warning has been issued promising more snow for much of Scotland over the weekend.

Much of the country can expect snow showers and further ice as the winter weather continues. Yellow warnings follow on from an amber warning for many areas of the country.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: When will snow hit and what weather warnings are in place?

Ameber warnings are in place from this evening with forecasts promising frequent and heavy snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday leading to some significant accumulations.

Snow has been forecast from Thursday to Sunday for the Central regions, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, Southwest Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde Yorkshire.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: 16 inches of snow forecast as storm approaches

A fresh snow warning is in place for the weekend

Due to the nature of showers, some places are expected to receive an additional 5-10 cm of snow per day, whereas other places nearby may only receive small amounts.

Brisk winds will lead to some drifting of snow, as well as a severe wind chill.

Further delays to travel and public transport could occur, whilst some rural communities could become or remain cut off. Further impacts to power supplies and mobile phone coverage are also possible.