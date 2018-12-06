Sleep in the Park 2018: what to bring and what not to bring

This Saturday (8 Dec), singing stars Amy Macdonald and KT Tunstall will perform to thousands of campers in four Scottish cities during a mass-sponsored sleep-out to raise money for the homeless.

The Sleep in the Park event, which aims to end homelessness in Scotland, will see around 12,000 people sleeping rough in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

It is organised by the social enterprise, Social Bite, who are hoping to raise over £6 million to help tackle the blight of homelessness in Scotland.

All-star line up

Macdonald and Tunstall will join the likes of Kathryn Joseph and Frightened Rabbit in Glasgow, Eddi Reader and Kris Drever in Aberdeen, Kyle Falconer and Withered Hand in Dundee, and Lulu and Admiral Fallow in Edinburgh, where last year 8,000 people slept out in Princes Street Gardens to raise £4 million.

Where is it?

Princes Street Gardens will once again host the event in Edinburgh, Slessor Gardens and Duthie Park are the venues line up in Dundee and Aberdeen respectively, while Kelvingrove Park is Glasgow's nominated space.

For those taking part in this year's Sleep in the Park, here's all the information you'll need about what to take and what to leave at home.

What to bring

- Your e-ticket

- Rollmat

- Warm/thermal sleeping bag, ideally a four seasons sleeping bag, suitable for winter conditions

- Waterproof outer clothing (jacket, trousers)

- Outdoor waterproof shoes, boots or wellies

- Spare waterproof clothing

- Thermal under layers

- Hat

- Gloves

- Scarf

- Umbrella

- A torch

- A unique identifier to help you find your belongings after the concert

What not to bring

Alcohol - Sleep in the Park is a dry event. Due to the dangers of consuming alcohol and being exposed to cold winter conditions overnight, there will be no bar facilities at the event and strictly no alcohol can be brought into the event arena. Hot drinks and food villages will be available throughout the night.

Pets - Strictly no dogs or other pets are permitted into the Sleep in the Park event.

Tents - There are no tents allowed at the event - it is an under the stars experience.

Valuables

For more event information, visit sleepinthepark.co.uk