Sleep in the Park 2018: Weather forecast for the nationwide sleep out

Sleep in the Park is a fundraising sleep out, which hopes to raise money in the aim of ending homelessness in Scotland.

This year’s sleep out takes place simultaneously on Saturday 8 December in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen, but what will the weather be like for the event?

The weekend forecast

According to the Met Office Friday is set to see “heavy rain clearing southeast to leave sunshine and blustery showers, but rain continuing in northwest Scotland. Very windy with gales in many areas and stormy in northwest Scotland.

“Winds easing on Saturday with a few showers. Turning colder through the weekend, but dry on Sunday. Remaining mainly dry and cold on Monday with light winds.”

Saturday in Scotland is set see a mixture of bright sunny spells, cloud and a few light showers. It will be reasonably chilly, with a maximum temperature of 8C during the day.

Late afternoon will turn cloudy, with early evening becoming quickly dark.

The temperature will then dip as the evening progresses, with an overnight temperature of around 4C.

Sunday morning will be chilly early on, remaining at 4C throughout the morning, with the sun set to make an appearance at 9am.

Saturday evening, overnight and Sunday morning are set to be cold and mostly dry, with the wind gust ranging from 16 to 22mph.