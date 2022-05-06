A 65-year-old man died at the scene of the accident involving a Volkswagen Caddy van and trailer combination and a Vauxhall Corsac on the A87 Dunvegan Road in Portree, Skye, shortly before 3pm on Thursday.

The passengers from one of the vehicles involved were treated for minor injuries at the scene and allowed home.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald of North Road Policing said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends. We are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

The two-vehicle collision happened near Portree on the Isle of Skye

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage that may help with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1980 of Thursday, 5 May, 2022.