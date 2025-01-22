Six year old girl and man found dead in West Lothian were father and daughter

Police say there is nothing to “suggest anyone else is involved” in deaths

Police have said there is nothing to “suggest anyone else is involved” after a father and daughter were found dead in a house.

Officers found the bodies of Mark Gordon, 36, and his six-year-old daughter Hope Gordon at the property in Harburn Drive, West Calder, West Lothian, on Monday afternoon.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained, and police said post-mortem examinations will take place this week.

Six-year-old Hope was found dead with her father Mark Gordon | Contributed

Fiona Linfoot, head teacher of Toronto Primary School in Livingston, where Hope was a pupil, described her as "a bright, bubbly and affectionate girl".

Speaking at a press conference at Livingston police station on Wednesday, Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks said concerns were raised when Hope failed to attend school on Monday.

“Police Scotland responded to what we class as a ‘concern for’ call on Monday January 20,” he said.

“That call related to concern from a family member around their child failing to attend school.

“This led our officers to conduct inquiries to identify the child’s whereabouts, and ultimately resulted in them attending at the property at Harburn Drive in West Calder.

“When they were unable to gain entry to the property, assistance was provided from colleagues at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to force entry, and tragically the bodies of an adult male aged 36, and a young female six years of age, were discovered in the property.”

The bodies were found in West Calder on Monday. | Lisa Ferguson

Mr Banks said there had been an “element of shared custody” over the child between her mother and father, and that she had been staying with her father for a “period of time” when their bodies were found.

Pupils and staff at Hope's primary school have also been offered support.

In a statement, Ms Linfoot said: "Hope was a much-loved member of the Toronto Primary family, and will be hugely missed by all her friends and school staff.

"She was a bright, bubbly and affectionate girl who brought joy to everyone she met.

"We will really miss her infectious smile and kind heart."

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, of the major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man and girl’s relatives at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.

“At this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved and our inquiries are continuing.

Mr Banks added the investigation is still at a “relatively early stage”, and he called on people to avoid “speculation” about what happened at the property.

“The post-mortems have not been conducted yet,” he said. “I genuinely hope folk won’t throw wild speculation out there.

“That really does not support the family who are devastated at this time. Let’s work on the facts and we will know the post-mortem facts very quickly.”

Mr Banks also appealed for privacy for the family.

“As you can probably imagine, anyone losing a family member in such circumstances is a really tragic and difficult thing to deal with, particularly losing a child,” he said.

“The death of a six-year-old child is particularly tragic, so the family are being supported.

“But clearly my appeal has been for privacy at this time.”

He also thanked local residents for their help over the last 48 hours, and said he wanted to “reassure” them that the events appear to be “an incident within the context of that one property”, and that there was no risk to the wider community.

Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, echoed this, saying: “We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

“This incident is very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and we would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

“A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.”

Lawrence Fitzpatrick, leader of West Lothian Council, said: "Understandably the local community will be in shock and this shock extends across West Lothian.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family of those affected by this tragic incident."

He added: "Our education officers and school staff are offering the local school community the appropriate support and reassurance at this very difficult time."