New film on Edinburgh News’ own TV channel Shots! examines the tragic, unsolved case of ‘Baby Craig Millar’ - who was days old when he was found lying in a pile of rubbish, his body burned and dumped. Police hope new evidence will allow them to solve the case one day.

A new mini-documentary will take a look at the tragic, unsolved case of Baby Craig Millar.

On March 11 2001, a days-old baby boy was found lying in a pile of rubbish, his body burned and dumped off Harewood Crescent in Craigmillar, Edinburgh.

Memorial stone for 'Baby Craig Millar'. | Shots! TV

Billy Franks, a former soldier, was walking his dogs at around 8am when he made the discovery. A petrol can and a multi-coloured Disney baby grow lay at the side of the boy’s remains. His body had been set on fire deliberately.

A post mortem was unable to establish the cause of death but concluded that the baby had been alive for at least a couple of days. Police said the boy had been bottle-fed, bathed and clothed during his short life.

Investigations to identify the baby’s parents were not successful. His real identity has never been discovered, but this community made him its own.

Locals raised money for a headstone and funeral, with more than 400 people turning out to lay the baby to rest. On deciding to adorn him with the name of their neighbourhood, from then on, he would be known as Craig Millar.