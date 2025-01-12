'Shocked' building firm issues apology after demolishing childhood home of AC/DC rock stars

Company promises to create ‘special space’ to commemorate site

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For avid fans of the Scottish brothers who formed the backbone of one of the world’s most popular rock bands, it was tantamount to an act of vandalism.

Now, a property development firm has apologised for demolishing the childhood home of the Young brothers, the Glasgow-born siblings who achieved global success with their group, AC/DC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by Scotland on Sunday last week, the modest semi-detached home was razed to the ground in recent weeks, sparking outrage amongst the band’s followers.

The property was the first permanent home for the Young family after they emigrated from Scotland to begin a new life in Australia in 1963. Lead guitarist Angus and rhythm guitarist Malcolm grew up in the house in a Sydney suburb, and continued to live there after forming AC/DC in 1973.

In the decades since, fans of the band - who have sold more than 200 million albums around the world - have descended on the site to pose for photographs, and the property itself, located in the Burwood area west of Sydney city centre, was named on Australia’s National Trust List of Historic Homes in 2013.

Malcolm and Angus Young of AC/DC grew up in the property, and were still living there as the band took off. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty | Getty Images

Despite the recognition, a firm called Burwood Square Pty Ltd, which purchased the two-bedroom house in 2023, decided to demolish the building as part of plans for a new multimillion pound residential development, and claim they were not made aware of its place in music history until afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the company’s general manager, Leon Kmita, said: “We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us.

“Learning about this connection after our plans were underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.”

Mr Kmita said the firm was now working to salvage materials from the site to establish a “special space” where AC/DC fans can “gather to celebrate the band’s enduring legacy.”

He added: “We now recognise now deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide. We feel a strong responsibility to honour AC/DC’s legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Young family home in the Sydney suburb of Burwood. Picture: Burwood Council | Burwood Council

The local council in Australia, which has also been criticised for not doing enough to save the property, has said that it remains committed to “finding new ways to celebrate the Young family and the area’s rich musical heritage.”

Last year, a Glasgow councillor called for a permanent memorial to the Young brothers in their birthplace. The brothers grew up in the Cranhill area of the city before leaving with their family.

Thomas Kerr, a Conservative councillor who grew up in the area, said a memorial to the musicians would help raise awareness of their roots, adding: “It would be symbolic for many in a community that, for too long, has been ignored and left behind.”