Shetland power cut: 'Concerns for vulnerable people' after second night without power

Communities on Shetland are concerned for vulnerable people on the islands after freezing snow storms left thousands without power for the second night.

The cold snap has affected a number of areas across the UK.

The concerns were raised as the Scottish Government declared a major incident for Shetland when thousands of homes were left without power on Monday evening following significant snowfall. Reverend Fran Henderson, who serves as a minister on Shetland told The Scotsman that many households face further days without any means of heating during the vicious cold snap.

Rev Henderson, who is based in Scalloway on the west coast of the main island, said that many people had been stranded in the snow for hours after traffic ground to a halt on Monday. She said that while she was lucky enough to have power, the reality for many is that it may be days before things improve.

“The conditions are quite grim for a lot of people,” she said. “Scalloway has electricity, but many areas currently don't. It depends where you are, but many of the more modern houses just don't have any other means of heating. The more remote places may have generators but not in the major settlements. As a society we're very reliant on electricity.

“One of my colleagues is trapped in her manse with no heating and no way of even making a hot drink. There were stories of people taking five and a half hours to travel a half hour journey on Monday, with traffic ending up stuck on the roads."

The power outage has also caused huge disruption to everyday life on the islands.

Rev Henderson said: “Funerals and things like that are difficult to do. We've already cancelled some Christmas services and the schools are all closed, which is difficult as these are safe spaces where kids can normally get a hot meal. We were told that things should be resolved by the end of the week, but that could be Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, we just don't know. They seem to be pulling out all the stops to get things running again. They've gathered up engineers from Orkney and Aberdeen who have been coming off the ferry this morning.

“We really are worried about our vulnerable folk, but Shetland is super the way people are looking after each other. Some elderly folk have no heating, but people are reaching them. Some are cooking hot soup and taking it up to neighbours. However, some of those affected may live in quite a remote area and can't be reached. The people of Shetland are amazing at looking after each other. I just hope and pray that we'll all come through this and everyone will be safe and well.”

Emma Macdonald, leader of Shetland Islands Council, said: “We don’t normally get much snow, we get a lot of wind and gales, and it has had a significant impact. We have so many lines down and people could be without electricity until the end of the week.

“About 70 engineers have come across on the boat (from the mainland) and they are doing everything they can, but it is a challenging task as the weather is poor and the wind is picking up.

“It’s not the fault of the power company, they are doing everything they can to get connected.