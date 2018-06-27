Shetland-bound flight issues emergency alert

A flight which took off from Aberdeen this morning has landed safely after issuing an emergency alert.

The Eastern Airways flight bound for Sumburgh in Shetland returned to Aberdeen around half an hour after squawking the 7700 code which tells air traffic control that it has a problem.

The flight, T3105, issued the alert at around 10.20am. The same flight, which today used a a BAE Jetstream 41 plane, had to make an emergency landing at Aberdeen in February after apparent problems with its landing gear.

Last year, Eastern Airways teamed up with FlyBe Eastern to operate flights for the airline between Sumburgh and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen. It also flies between Stornoway in Lewis and Glasgow, and between Kirkwall in Orkney and Aberdeen.