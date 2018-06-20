Severe flooding causes eight-mile tailbacks on M8

Weather conditions have caused tailbacks of up to eight miles long on the M8 this morning, it has been reported.

A deluge of rain overnight and throughout the morning has caused severe flooding in central Glasgow, creating chaos on the city’s main roads including the M8 motorway.

Some motorists have reported being caught up in tailbacks stretching back eight miles westbound from Charing Cross all the way back to Baillieston.

Scotland’s road maintenance body Transerv said that motorway slips at Great Western Road (westbound) and Phoenix Road were closed this morning as a result of the heavy rain.

Drivers have been warned to seek out alternative routes and keep an eye on updates as the situation progresses throughout the day.