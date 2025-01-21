Seven treated after fire in block of flats in Scottish city
The fire was in a 19 storey block of flats
Seven people were treated by medics after a blaze broke out in a tower block in Aberdeen.
The fire started on Monday evening in the 19-storey Aulton Court, on the city’s Eaton Crescent.
Five fire appliances were called to the scene and the fire was put out within a couple of hours.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said seven people had been "passed into the care" of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
