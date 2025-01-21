Seven treated after fire in block of flats in Scottish city

The fire was in a 19 storey block of flats

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven people were treated by medics after a blaze broke out in a tower block in Aberdeen.

The fire started on Monday evening in the 19-storey Aulton Court, on the city’s Eaton Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five fire appliances were called to the scene and the fire was put out within a couple of hours.