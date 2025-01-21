Seven treated after fire in block of flats in Scottish city

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

World editor

Comment
Published 21st Jan 2025, 08:56 BST
The fire was in a 19 storey block of flats

Seven people were treated by medics after a blaze broke out in a tower block in Aberdeen.

The fire started on Monday evening in the 19-storey Aulton Court, on the city’s Eaton Crescent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five fire appliances were called to the scene and the fire was put out within a couple of hours.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said seven people had been "passed into the care" of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Related topics:Scottish Fire and Rescue ServiceFire
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice