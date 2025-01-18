Concerns on Skye about impact of around 800 temporary workers on island community.

An island community has been left stunned that a second workers’ camp for hundreds of energy contractors is planned for the area with claims that their “peaceful, safe and secure ” way of life is now under threat.

The camp has been planned for land near Breakish in the east of Skye for around 450 contractors due to be employed on SSEN’s major upgrade of the powerline that joins the island to Fort Augustus on the mainland.

It comes after a similar plan was revealed in December for a site nearby at Broadford for 350 workers on the same energy scheme, with the camp to include a canteen, a gym, a first aid centre and a small bar.

The population of Broadford is around 1,100 with concerns raised about the impact of the new temporary workers on services and local life.

Residents said they faced an “industrial invasion” with their community due to be encircled by the two camps and a planned windfarm to the south of Breakish of 16 turbines measuring 180 metres high, which is currently being considered by the Scottish Government.

Nick Ferguson, chairman of Breakish Windfarm Action Group said he was “alarmed” at the impending industrialisation of the “landscape of outstanding natural beauty”.

He said: “It was bad enough when the Swedish corporation, ARISE, announced plans for 180 metre-high wind turbines on the Common Grazings. Now we are facing encampments to the west and the east housing hundreds of itinerant workers.

“Apart from the Inner Sound protecting us to the north, our crofting township faces being encircled by industrial sites and camps. If allowed to go ahead they will threaten our peaceful, safe and secure way of life.”

He claimed the community was being treated “appallingly” by developers, with the application for the first camp being lodged by developer Sodexo just before Christmas.

Mr Ferguson went on to claim that “secret negotiations” had been taking place between landowners and Balfour Beatty, who are contracted by SSEN to build the second camp, regarding a suitable site.

“This news will shock our community and I am certain they will rise up and use every available method to stop these destructive developments,” Mr Ferguson added.

A letter from SSEN to Broadford & Strath Community Council on Wednesday informed residents that a Proposal of Application Notice for the latest workers’ camp had been lodged by Balfour Beatty with Highland Council after a site to the east of Breakish at Ashaig had been identified.

The first round of public consultation events will be held in Kyleakin and Broadford in late February.

Margaret Clark, Senior Project Manager from Balfour Beatty, said: “We are keen to hear from the local community regarding our plans for temporary worker accommodation on Skye, and our consultation events will provide an opportunity for people to find out more about the project. We are committed to being a good neighbour and want to ensure we get the balance right as we develop this important project.”

Simon Robertson, SSEN Transmission’s Lead Project Manager for the Skye Reinforcement Project, said the camps would meet accommodation needs while minimising impact on local housing supply. Essential services on site would mitigate any potential burden on local health services and infrastructure.

The company is also exploring “several opportunities” to contribute to the delivery of permanent housing to support the project, he added.